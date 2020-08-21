Careless disposal of face mask ups infection risk

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Chitwan, August 20

Poor management of huge number of used face masks at a time of the COVID pandemic has become a matter of security concern in Chitwan lately.

Face masks thrown away hither and thither could further exacerbate the spread of the virus, experts warned.

Senior physician of Bharatpur Hospital Dr Mahendra Agrahari said lack of appropriate disposal of masks could fuel the virus infection. This is because the swab, mucus, saliva and sputum embedded in the inner part of the used face masks can also spread the virus if used masks are not properly disposed.

Chief of Chitwan Public Health Office Dipak Tiwari admitted that the disposal of face masks was not up to the mark.

After its use, face masks should be disposed in a covered-dustbin.

If such a dustbin is not available, the masks should be sealed in a plastic before their disposal, Dr Agrahari said.

Agrahari said germs in the masks could survive for three to four days since the masks contained metallic content and plastic and chances of infection were high if the face masks were thrown carelessly.

