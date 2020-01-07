Census of birds begins at national parks, reserve and protected areas

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

NAWALPUR: A census of birds at all national parks, reserves and protected areas of the nation has begun.

Although the census was said to be started from Saturday, it began from Monday due to unfavourable weather.

Former chairperson of World Education Society, Chitwan, Basu DC, said that the counting of birds at all national parks, protected and reserve areas of the nation including wetlands of the Chitwan National Park has begun at the same time.

Census of birds is carried out from January 4-19 every year. The bird census is being carried out at 65 places this year. He said that separate teams would conduct a census of waterbirds at Narayani Riverbank, Rapti Riverbank and Chitwan National Park. DC said, “The bird census has begun from Kumroj community forest of the Chitwan National Park.” Similarly, former chair of Society, Tika Giri, said that census of waterbirds at Divyanagar and Reukhola of Madi would be carried out this time. Cameras, binoculars and telescopes have been used in course of carrying out the census.

A total of 150 species of water birds were found at the Chitwan National Park and its surrounding areas in course of bird census last year.

A total of 22 teams have been deployed for bird census.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook