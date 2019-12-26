CEO’s absence hits Rajbiraj Municipality’s work

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, December 25

Absence of the chief executive officer at Rajbiraj Municipality Office in Saptari has adversely affected the municipality’s regular work and development projects under it for the past six months.

CEO Shyam Kumar Shrestha has not reported to his duty for the past six months. This has given a hard time to service seekers and left development projects in limbo.

Employees at the municipality have also found themselves at the receiving end as they have not received their salary ever since Singh started staying in Kathmandu.

Mayor Shambhu Prasad Yadav said employees would have to travel to Kathmandu to get their cheques signed to receive their salary.

The municipality has even failed to hold board meeting due to the CEO’s absence. Service seekers have been forced to return home empty-handed due to the CEO’s absence. According to Mayor Yadav, the municipality has not been able to issue tender and form consumer committees to carry out development works.

The mayor said that his repeated pleas to the Ministry of Federal Affairs, its minister and secretary had gone unheeded.

