Chamomile farming shows prospects in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Farmers in northern Bara have come to realise the abundance in prospects of medicinal herbs farming. They are converting fields that see frequent disturbance from armyworm (fauji kira) and other wild animals to medicinal herbs farming land.

Iman Singh Lama of Jeetpur-Simara Sub Metropolitan city-16 had started Chamomile farming three years ago in an area of 0.625 acres of land.

Lama figured, that not only were the seeds and technical assistance provided free of cost by the Natural Resources Industries Pvt Ltd (NRIPL), but also that carrying out the Chamomile farming itself was not very complicated.

Technical Advisor of NRIPL, Ajay Kumar Jaiswal informed that the farming is currently being carried out in about 250 acres of land, which includes Mentha and Chamomile farming.

Over 200 farmers are undertaking this venture wherein 218.75 acres of land is covered by Chamomile in areas of Manaharwa, Lamidanda, Ramnagar, Painitol, Dumarwana, among others and the remaining 31.25 acres are covered by Mentha, added Jaiswal.

