KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has forecasted the possibility of light snowfall tonight.

According to MFD, the weather for tonight is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places in the western high mountainous region.

Similarly, the central and western regions are expected to remain partly to generally cloudy whilst the rest of the country is predicted to observe fair weather conditions.

