NCP (Chand) leader arrested from Chitwan

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: Police arrested Anil Sharma aka Birahi, a politburo member of outlawed Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal, from Chitwan, on Tuesday.

According to the District Police Office, Chitwan, the leader of the banned outfit was arrested while undergoing treatment at the College of Medical Sciences, Bharatpur, this afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Nantiraj Gurung said, “The arrested cadre is undergoing treatment at the same hospital under police surveillance.”

It has been learnt that Sharma has been serving as the head of the publication department in the party.

