Charity foundation provides protective medical equipment to BPKIHS

Published: June 16, 2020
Santosh Kaphle
DHARAN: Harnaam Das Brijlal Garg Memorial Foundation in Dharan has provided protective medical equipment to B.P Koirala Institute of Health Services (BPKIHS) in assistance, on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind the safety of health workers while treating coronavius patients, the foundation has donated 500 pieces of K95 masks and a total of 150 pieces of protective equipment for the eyes, to the hospital.

The aid was handed over to Dr Gyanendra Giri, Vice Chancellor of BPKIHS, for the protection of the health workers who are handling the crisis in the frontline.

