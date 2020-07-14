Chaurjahari Incident: House Panel submits report to HoR Speaker

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The parliamentary special committee formed to probe the Chaurjahari incident of Rukum West has submitted its final report to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, today.

Six persons had been killed by a mob, fueled by caste-based discrimination, in the terrible incident.

The House panel designated to investigate the matter completed its investigation within a time span of one month. Devendra Poudel, the committee’s coordinator, presented the report to HOR Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota amid a programme held at Singha Durbar, today.

Owing to pressure from the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC), the HoR had formed a nine member committee to investigate the matter.

The killings took place when some youths visited Soti village in Rukum West to help their friend Nawaraj Biswakarma, 21, of Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot district, marry an “upper caste” girl.

The group was confronted by locals of the village, including ward chair Dambar Bahadur Malla and the girl’s family, and were allegedly beaten up and chased towards Bheri River, into which six of them reportedly jumped to their death.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook