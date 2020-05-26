Chaurjahari victims’ families refuse autopsy till missing are found dead or alive

JAJARKOT: Families of the three victims that were killed in Chaurjahari of Rukum west on Saturday have refused permission to authorities to conduct autopsy on the bodies. They have demanded that the bodies will undergo post-mortem examinations only when the three other missing persons are found – dead or alive.
Bodies of Nawaraj BK and Tikaram Sunar, who were attacked to the point of being driven to dive in the Bheri river by the villagers of Soti, including the ward chair Dambar Bahadur Malla, were discovered on Sunday. Meanwhile, their friend Ganesh Buda was discovered dead near Phera river on Monday. Three others who were attacked by the villagers — Suraj BK, Lokendra Sunar and Govinda Shahi – are missing since the incident, Deputy Superintendent at the District Police Office, Kishor Kumar Shrestha informed.
READ ALSO: 15 including ward chair arrested in connection with Dalit youth’s killing in Rukum
Bodies of the three have been kept at Jajarkot District Hospital. Dalbir Nepali, a relative of the victims, stated that the families would not grant permission for autopsy as long as they receive information on the missing three. “This was an issue of love between two young people which was unfortunately turned into a caste-based discrimination issue leading to the brutal murder of the victims. We will continue our protests as long as justice is not served,” Dalbir said.
District police on Monday apprehended ward chair Malla, father of the girl Bir Bahadur Malla, mother Prakashi Malla for their alleged involvement in the incident. The girl also had been taken into custody for questioning.
According to Chaurjahari Area Police Office In-charge, Inspector Dharma Singh Bista, eleven others, including the Malla family’s neighbours Dilli Malla, Mohan Pun, were arrested by the Area Police on Tuesday and handed over to District Police Office.
Nawaraj, along with his 19 friends, had left for Soti village in Chaurjahari Municipality to bring home the girl, with her consent. Preliminary investigation suggests that a group of people led by the ward chair had attacked the group upon their arrival at the village leading to them losing their lives.
In Pictures: Protest in Kathmandu demanding justice for caste-based violence in Rukum west
According to testimonies of the injured and others that survived the attack, there was a thick presence of villagers involved in the attack. They surrounded the group, and beat up the three driving them to the Bheri river, according to Sudip Khadka, one of the witnesses.
The Home Ministry has formed a five-member team, lead by the ministry’s joint-secretary, to conduct a field investigation.
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the US daily toll. A White House statement amended the timing of the sta Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Health experts have said that the government should come up with new modalities to help prevent coronavirus transmission and ease lockdown. “The government should come up with new models. Lockdown is not the only solution. As the coronavirus will not easily go away, the gov Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball but would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night test over the home summer. India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test during their last tour in 2018/19 but board pre Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 A large number of Nepali migrant workers, students and patients, who had gone abroad (mostly India) for medical treatment, have returned home since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. A total of 58,769 people Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Budhanilkantha Municipality Uddhav Prasad Kharel told THT that a 37-year-old man from Ward 3 of the municipality who tested positive for the disease on Monday had been transporting sick people needing urgent care -- mostly kidney patients and pregnant women -- to hospitals in the Read More...
Chitwan, May 25 A gharial released in a river in Nepal has travelled over a thousand kilometres in the past two months. It was found in a river in India. According to Chitwan National Park Assistant Conservation Officer Bed Bahadur Khadka, a gharial with tagged number 687, which was released i Read More...
French coronavirus death toll at nearly 28,500 Increase in number of cases keeps slowing down France's death toll now well above Spain's PARIS: France again ranked fourth in coronavirus deaths after the United States, Britain and Italy, as Spain revised its tally down by nearly 2,000 Read More...
Surkhet, May 25 Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnali Province today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 11 in the province. All of the infected had come from India, the local levels concerned said. Seven people in Dailekh who tested positive for the virus had Read More...