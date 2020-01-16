Chhau sheds demolished

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kanchanpur, January 15

People’s representatives and the police administration have jointly launched a campaign to demolish chhau sheds in Kanchanpur district.

As many as 12 chhau huts were demolished in Bhimdatta Municipality in Kanchanpur as part of the drive. Ward Police Office Bhimdatta Municipality In-charge Inspector Rajesh Shahi informed that the drive had been launched in coordination with the ward offices.

Bhimdatta Municipality Ward No 3 Chair Ram Bahadur Japrel said the services and facilities provided by the ward office would be halted if the demolished chhau sheds were reconstructed.

“We had demolished chhau sheds in the past too,” Ward Chair Japrel said, adding, “However, some people were found to have rebuilt the broken structures.”

Likewise, the demolition campaign started in Shuklaphanta Municipality of Kanchanpur from last Monday. Local government and police administration had jointly started demolishing the chhau huts, informed Shuklaphanta Municipality Mayor Dil Bahadur Ayer.

A version of this article appears in print on January 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

