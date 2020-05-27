Children question minister about child-friendly quarantine centres

“Infected children are sent away from their families to stay at quarantine centres on their own during the Covid-19 pandemic but how will they cope at a place that is not child-friendly?” a 15-year-old girl from Nepalgunj questioned Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, over the phone.
“It will cause fear, anxiety and mental stress,” she added.
In response, Minister Gurung said that the government has prioritised making quarantine centres child-friendly to ensure that the mental health and overall welfare of all quarantined children are not compromised.
Many children, over the phone, expressed their curiosity and concerns in the campaign called ‘Minister with Children’ produced by Community Information Network (CIN) in collaboration with Save the Children, an international non-government organisation, to bring children’s voice to the forefront.
Information Officer at the field office of Save the Children, Rachana Shrestha, said that the campaign was organised to make representatives and policy makers more responsible and accountable in addressing needs and challenges of children amid the pandemic.
Dal Rawal, Karnali Province Minister for Social Development committed to disinfect schools that are currently being used as quarantine centres while Minister for Social Development of Province 2, Nawal Kishore Shah, committed to make education accessible via distance learning amid COVID-19 crisis.
KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein vari Read More...
DHANGADHI: Police have arrested three persons on the charge of slaughtering a cow, national animal of the country, from Punarbas in Kanchanpur district, on Tuesday. According to Police Inspector Wakil Bahadur Singh of Area Police Office, Tribhuvanbasti, three persons -- Maili Tamang, 45, Prem May Read More...
MILAN: Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his right leg in training and will undergo a scan in 10 days, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 38-year-old Swede pulled up during Monday's session, the club added. "AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has Read More...
BENGALURU: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in In Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS member Suga made his solo comeback as Agust D on May 22 with his second mixtape, D-2, and a music video for its title track, Daechwita. While Daechwita is making waves, his fellow members Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook are exposing Suga’s true personality by sharing stories from the Read More...
NEW YORK: US biotech group Novavax Inc has joined the race to test coronavirus vaccine candidates on humans and enrolled its first participants on Monday. Novavax, shares in which surge about 23% to $56.50 in premarket trade, said it expects preliminary readings on safety and on indicators of a Read More...
JAJARKOT: Families of the three victims that were killed in Chaurjahari of Rukum west on Saturday have refused permission to authorities to conduct autopsy on the bodies. They have demanded that the bodies will undergo post-mortem examinations only when the three other missing persons are found – Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) has become the Korean solo artiste (as well as Asian) with most #1s on the 'iTunes Top Song chart' (in 88 countries) breaking Psy's eight-year old record, according to Allkpop. In 2012, Psy's Gangnam Style swept the worldwide 'iTunes Top Song Chart' and ranked # Read More...