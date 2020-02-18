China evacuees show no symptom of COVID-19

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, February 17

Nepalis who were evacuated from Hubei province of China yesterday and have been quarantined in Nepal Electricity Authority Training Centre, Kharipati, Bhaktapur, have shown no symptom of COVID-19. There are 175 Nepalis — 134 males and 41 females — under quarantine in Bhaktapur.

According to World Health Organisation, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

“None of those who are in quarantine have shown any symptom of coronavirus infection. A health team is on duty at the place of quarantine round the clock,” said Sagar Dahal, chief of Health Emergency Operation Centre, Ministry of Health and Population.

“The cabin crew of the aircraft that brought Nepalis from Hubei province have also been quarantined at National Water Supply and Sanitation Training Centre, Nagarkot. None of them have shown any symptoms of the infection,” said Mahendra Shrestha, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to purchase four thermal scanners and 100 infra-red thermometers, said Bhogendra Dotel, director, Management Division under the Department of Health Services.

A thermal scanner records and analyses body temperature. One such thermal scanner is being used in Tribhuvan International Airport.

An infra-red thermometer measures temperature without touching a person. “These thermometers will be given to hospitals and health desks,” said Dotel.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

