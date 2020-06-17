Pokhara, June 16
Tibet Autonomous Region under the Chinese government gave health materials worth millions for the control and prevention of novel coronavirus to Mustang for the second time yesterday.
Tibet’s Jhomba County had provided health materials to Mustang. Earlier, Mustang District Disaster Management Committee had sought health materials from the Tibet government to control and contain COV- ID-19 in the district.
Locals said that Tibet Autonomous Region had provided health materials as per sought by the Nepali side. Security forces from Tibet had handed over the health materials to Nepali security forces at the northern Korala border point yesterday.
The Tibetan side has provided 110,000 sets of surgical masks, 1,200 sets of RDT kits, 1,200 sets of N95 masks, 1,100 sets of PPE and 100 sets of thermal guns to the Nepali side.
Mustang CDO Bed Prakash Aryal said that the Tibetan side had provided 17 types of health materials in the presence of Nepali security forces.
Mustang District Health Office Chief Tikaram Bhandari had received the materials in the presence of both sides. CDO Aryal said that the Tibetan government had provided the materials to make the district corona-free.
“The health materials will be used as per their need and relevance,” said CDO Aryal. He said that the Tibetan side was willing to provide PCR machines as sought by them in the near future.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU After a nearly two-and-a-half months of complete lockdown, Nepal has started easing the strict measures in different phases. Now as people have started to come out of their houses for various purposes — going to office, opening shops or buying things or other work — The Himalayan Ti Read More...
KATHMANDU The government has come up with stage-wise plans to ease the lockdown which is positive for the recovery of a stalled economy and for healing different social complications other than COVID-19. With this, the movement of people on the roads and public places are surging while more pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Instagram is likely to win the race against Twitter as a major news source platform, according to a recent finding. According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report, young people are increasingly using Instagram as a news source with the use of Instagram doubling since 2018. Read More...
DHARAN: Harnaam Das Brijlal Garg Memorial Foundation in Dharan has provided protective medical equipment to B.P Koirala Institute of Health Services (BPKIHS) in assistance, on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the safety of health workers while treating coronavius patients, the foundation has donated 500 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer today handed over medical supplies to the Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal to support Nepal's fight to contain COVID-19. The Embassy of Israel provided 550 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 10,000 units of masks, Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 Paddy plantations have begun despite existing scare of coronavirus pandemic. Read More...
At least 8,056,441 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 436,293 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Worl Read More...
KATHMANDU: Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM), on Monday, hosted a webinar to discuss prospects in engineering in post-COVID-19 world. The webinar titled “Post Covid Prospects in Engineering: Academic and Professional” was participated by Prof Dr Sushil Bajracharya, Acting Read More...