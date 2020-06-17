Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, June 16

Tibet Autonomous Region under the Chinese government gave health materials worth millions for the control and prevention of novel coronavirus to Mustang for the second time yesterday.

Tibet’s Jhomba County had provided health materials to Mustang. Earlier, Mustang District Disaster Management Committee had sought health materials from the Tibet government to control and contain COV- ID-19 in the district.

Locals said that Tibet Autonomous Region had provided health materials as per sought by the Nepali side. Security forces from Tibet had handed over the health materials to Nepali security forces at the northern Korala border point yesterday.

The Tibetan side has provided 110,000 sets of surgical masks, 1,200 sets of RDT kits, 1,200 sets of N95 masks, 1,100 sets of PPE and 100 sets of thermal guns to the Nepali side.

Mustang CDO Bed Prakash Aryal said that the Tibetan side had provided 17 types of health materials in the presence of Nepali security forces.

Mustang District Health Office Chief Tikaram Bhandari had received the materials in the presence of both sides. CDO Aryal said that the Tibetan government had provided the materials to make the district corona-free.

“The health materials will be used as per their need and relevance,” said CDO Aryal. He said that the Tibetan side was willing to provide PCR machines as sought by them in the near future.

