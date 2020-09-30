Chinese climbers scale Mt Cho Oyu

THT Online

KATHMANDU: At least 33 Chinese climbers scaled the world’s sixth-highest mountain this morning.

According to Mingma Sherpa of Climbalaya Treks, 12 members and 11 support staff of the Tibetan Himalaya Expedition stood atop Mt Cho Oyu (8201m) at around 7 am Nepali time.

The team had left for the mountain on September 14 to begin climbing activities.

However, foreign tourists are not allowed to join expeditions in China due to Covid 19 global pandemic this season. The team members are now descending to the base camp, Sherpa quoted the team members as saying.

Mountaineers are compelled to use Chinese route after Nepal delays opening a route from Nepal side for long.

