Chinese workers’ return triggers fear among locals

Lamjung, March 4

The locals of Marshyangdi Rural Municipality, Lamjung, are worried they might contract coronavirus after a majority of Chinese workers employed at the under-construction Ngadi Hydropower Project have returned to work.

According to the hydropower project’s administrative officer Basudev Gadtaula, so far 38 of the total 57 Chinese workers who had gone home to celebrate the Chinese New Year have returned to work. There are a total of 61 Chinese nationals working in the project.

District Health Office, however, has urged locals not to worry about any transmission of novel coronavirus from Chinese workers, citing that the returnees are from provinces untouched by the outbreak.

“As any Chinese national coming to the country will have to undergo health screening at the airport itself, there is nothing to be afraid of,” said DHO Chief Amar Dawadi, adding the Chinese workers of the hydropower project have been told not to resume work until March 15.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the coronavirus scare, an awareness campaign was launched in the project-affected area recently.

Representatives of District Administration Office, District Health Office, District Community Hospital, Marsyangdi Rural Municipality and the hydropower project reached the human settlements in the project site in Thulibesi in Marsyangdi RM-7 to spread awareness about coronavirus.

“We’ve informed the locals about the nature of the virus and the precaution to be taken to be safe,” said District Community Hospital Medical Officer Bir Bahadur Syangtan.

