Chitwan DAO takes measures against COVID-19 spread

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: The District Administration Office (DAO) of Chitwan has taken measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

As part of safety measures, Chitwan DAO has directed the closure of Manakamana cable car in Kurintar. Similarly, the district administration has also directed to shut down weekly markets and cinema halls that are operated throughout the district.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said, direction has been given to close down the cable car service and weekly markets, among others, owing to the fact that large number of people gather at these places.

CDO Bhattarai added that the cable car service will be closed from Saturday as the service operator asked for a day’s time to get the information disseminated among people who come to Manakamana Temple from various places.

Meanwhile, notice has been issued to shut down weekly markets and cinema halls, to be effective from Friday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook