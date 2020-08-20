Chitwan reports yet another Covid-19 death

Tilakram Rimal

CHITWAN: A 65-year-old coronavirus infected person undergoing treatment at Bharatpur hospital passed away at around 3:00 pm today.

The deceased, a resident of Ratnanagar Municipality-3 in the district, was undergoing treatment at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past six days, informed Dr Pramod Poudel, Covid -19 Clinical Coordinator of the hospital.

Dr Poudel further informed that the deceased was a tuberculosis patient with spinal cord injury and had kidney-related complications.

With this, the number of coronavirus related deaths at Bharatpur hospital has reached three.

