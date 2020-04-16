Chitwan youth tests negative on PCR

THT Online

HETAUDA: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) report of the youth from Ratnanagar in Chitwan, who had tested positive on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT), has come out negative today.

The youth has tested negative for the coronavirus through PCR method, informed Bharatpur Hospital today.

Meanwhile, in Makawanpur, four persons have been placed in isolation at a local school in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-4 after they tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during rapid diagnostic tests.

Three Nepalis who returned from abroad and one Indian woman residing in Hetauda tested positive for antibodies today, informed Social Development Ministry of Bagmati Province, adding that their samples will undergo PCR test to determine whether or not they have contracted COVID-19.

A 67-year-old man of Hetauda-2 and 24-year-old youth from Hetauda-4 had returned from India while and another man, 32, had returned from Saudia Arabia. They have been kept in isolation since this afternoon.

According to Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, four out of 40 blood samples tested positive on RDT and four throat swab samples have been sent for second leg test.

(Reported by Tilak Ram Rimal from Chitwan and Prakash Dahal from Hetauda)

