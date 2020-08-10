KATHMANDU: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has detained a government employee with a bribe of over Rs 1 million from Dhunibensi Municipality-8 in Dhading district.

The arrested, identified as engineer Santosh Sah, Chief of Nepal Water Supply Corporation, Butwal, has been charged with taking bribe of that amount from service seekers.

Acting on a special tip off, a team from the CIAA central office arrested Sah while he was travelling to Kathmandu with the bribe money in the official vehicle ( Lu 1 Ja 95) in Khani Khola.

The anti-graft body also confiscated Rs 233,500 in cash with no clear source and Rs 822,000 in bank vouchers from his possession.

Meanwhile further investigation into the case is underway, stated the CIAA.