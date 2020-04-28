CIAA raids Bharatpur COVID-19 hospital on suspicion of corruption

Tilak Rimal

CHITWAN: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has raided Bharatpur Corona Special (Temporary) Hospital following suspicion of corruption.

After a CCTV footage of staffers stealing from the hospital became public, a team of CIAA officials from Hetauda raided the temporary hospital to begin investigation.

CIAA’s Hetauda chief, Shiva Kumar Karki, informed that documents from the hospital have been seized to begin preliminary investigation. Alleged financial irregularities have been reported in the hospital which has raised a question against its administration’s transparency.

The hospital staffers have been accused of stealing hospital supplies during the night-time.

Currently, one COVID-19 patient is receiving treatment at the hospital. Moreover, one recovery case of the novel virus infection has also been reported from the hospital, generating mixed views about the hospital’s reputation.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook