CIAA receives more complaints of local levels

RANJHA: A majority of the complaints filed at the contact office of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Nepalgunj, has received are related to local levels.

A total of 433 complaints have been filed at the contact office during first five months of the current fiscal year 2019/20.

Of them, around 50 per cent are related to local levels. Banke, Bardiya and Dang districts fall under the jurisdiction of CIAA Nepalgunj contact office.

A total of 130 complaints are related to federal affairs, and 85 towards education sector at local level from July 17 to December 16 and they are under investigation, said Office Chief of CIAA, Nepalgunj, Ganesh Gaire. He further said that the highest 50 complaints related to forest and environment have been filed after local level at CIAA, Nepalgunj.

Complaints related to different issues including working procedure, contract system, criteria and formation of users’ committee have been filed, added Gaire.

A total of 28 complaints were registered at the office in last fiscal year 2018/19.

Of them, 116 were related to local levels. Sixty-seven complaints related to local level have been filed from Banke district alone.

