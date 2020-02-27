CIAA tells Police HQ to suspend 16 cops

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Commission for the investigation of Abuse of Authority on Wednesday wrote to Nepal Police Headquarters telling it to suspend 16 police personnel including Police Inspector Khem Prasad Nepal deployed at Timure Police Post as they could destroy evidence related to a complaint of corruption lodged against them.

The anti -graft body said it was investigating a complaint against 16 police personnel who allegedly seized 422 grams gold at Rasuwa border and instead of handing it over to the department concerned, divided the gold among themselves.

A version of this article appears in print on February 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

