Citizenship bill protested

RAJBIRAJ, JUNE 27

A protest was staged at the initiative of Women’s Association aligned to Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in Saptari district headquarters Rajbiraj today against the constitution (amendment) bill proposing to grant naturalised citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men only after seven years.

People carrying placards called for scrapping the provision of seven-year waiting period for foreign women married to Nepali men to get naturalised citizenship. They also demanded that discrimination against women and injustice against the Madhesis be ended.

Speaking at a corner meeting following the demonstration, women leaders Punam Yadav, Laxmi Chaudhary and Sadhana Jha accused the ruling party of being discriminatory towards women and warned of a stern agitation.

Today itself, a demonstration was also held at the initiative of Nepal Student Union here when the participants demonstrated against the citizenship bill.

