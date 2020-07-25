Clash ensues at Indo-Nepal border in Rautahat; one APF personnel injured

RAUTAHAT: A dispute occurred between on-duty police personnel and Indian nationals at the Indo-Nepal border checkpoint in Paroha Municipality-8, Rautahat, on Friday.
The clash erupted at the Dashgaja region near Narkatiya village in the municipality.
It has been learnt that two Indian women tried to enter the Nepali side while collecting grass amid border closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission. When the Nepali security personnel tried to stop the women from crossing the border, one of them allegedly attacked the police, and the clash ensued.
In the clash, a woman attacked the APF personnel with a sickle used to cut the grass, injuring him, following which the police had to fire blank rounds to de-escalate the dispute.
As many as 85 security personnel were called for backup to neutralise the situation, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabinraj Karnajeet of the Armed Police Force.
One of the persons involved in the dispute was apprehended by the security force, who was later handed over to the Indian security force, with an agreement to investigate the person.
KATHMANDU: American pop singer Taylor Swift unveiled her eighth studio album Folklore on July 23 at midnight. Taking to her Twitter, the 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP. Announcing the album's release, she tweeted: "In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer-actress Demi Lovato is engaged to actor boyfriend Max Ehrich — posting a series of pictures on her Instagram, she showed off her diamond ring. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange witho Read More...
BIRGUNJ: After detection of COVID-19 cases at the community level, Birgunj metropolis has announced to decree curfew indefinitely effective from Saturday, in an attempt to contain further spread of the novel virus. The decision was taken by the local level authorities in a meeting which was also Read More...
MANCHESTER: The West Indies removed the England top order with both Joe Root and Ben Stokes going cheaply and had their hosts 131 for four wickets at tea on the opening day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Kemar Roach took 2-28, including clean bowling Stokes, and an instinctive s Read More...
DHADING: With reconstruction of the damaged bridge over Mauwakhola, which was swept away by floods, light vehicles have begun to pass though the area after four days of vehicular movement obstruction along Prithvi Highway. Floods triggered by incessant rainfall had swept away a portion of lan Read More...
LIVERPOOL: The home of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the player celebrated the Premier League club's first English league crown in 30 years, British media reported. The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afterno Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 24 A large stock of medical supplies has been stranded at Tatopani entry point in Sindhupalchowk as the road has been obstructed by landslide. The Sindhupalchowk stretch of the Araniko Highway, damaged by floods and landslides, has yet to be repaired. The entry point that was cl Read More...