Clash ensues at Indo-Nepal border in Rautahat; one APF personnel injured

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: A dispute occurred between on-duty police personnel and Indian nationals at the Indo-Nepal border checkpoint in Paroha Municipality-8, Rautahat, on Friday.

The clash erupted at the Dashgaja region near Narkatiya village in the municipality.

It has been learnt that two Indian women tried to enter the Nepali side while collecting grass amid border closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission. When the Nepali security personnel tried to stop the women from crossing the border, one of them allegedly attacked the police, and the clash ensued.

In the clash, a woman attacked the APF personnel with a sickle used to cut the grass, injuring him, following which the police had to fire blank rounds to de-escalate the dispute.

As many as 85 security personnel were called for backup to neutralise the situation, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rabinraj Karnajeet of the Armed Police Force.

One of the persons involved in the dispute was apprehended by the security force, who was later handed over to the Indian security force, with an agreement to investigate the person.

