Clash leaves four injured in Bara

Himalayan News Service

Bara, February 21

Mukesh Kushwaha of Bariyarpur in Bara’s Mahagadhimai Municipality who had posted a video about an inordinate delay in road construction project on social media was assaulted yesterday.

Kushwaha, who is the vice-chairperson of Socialist Youth Association, had posted the video on his Facebook wall regarding the delay in the construction of a road in the town and blamed it on Mayor Upendra Yadav for the same.

Three other persons also got injured during a clash that broke out when they tried to defend Kushwaha yesterday evening. Tarun Dal local leader Sajan Gupta, Mahagadhimai Municipality office assistant Dhirendra Singh Lahera and tractor driver Saheb Yadav are among the other persons injured in the incident.

Having received injuries on his head and chest, Mukesh was rushed to Kathmandu for further treatment while others are receiving treatment at Birgunj-based National Medical College.

“Kushwaha was with his friends when a group of the mayor’s people came and fell on him all of a sudden. They were trying to take him away. But the clash flared after his friends tried to stop them,” said a eye-witness.

District Police Office Bara Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Pangeni said there was a normal fracas between the two sides. “We’ve identified the persons involved in the clash. All the injured are being treated under police surveillance and we’re carrying out investigation,” said the DSP.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Socialist Party leaders met Chief District Officer Phadindramani Pokharel and police Chief Pangeni demanding action against Mayor Yadav and his henchmen involved in the incident.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook