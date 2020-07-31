Climate change responsible for rising temperature, COVID-19

Kathmandu, July 30
Record breaking temperature and COVID-19 are both warnings that humanity must reset its relationship with nature and address climate crisis, or face potentially deadlier pandemics and disasters, warned Save the Children, climate scientists, and youth activists in a press release issued today.
The pandemic has largely buried public concern and discussion in Asia-Pacific and worldwide about climate emergency, according to new analysis by Save the Children, even though global heating remains the number one threat to the region’s societies and their children, it said.
This is set to witness one of the top two warmest years in 141 years of temperature records.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States reports that the first half of 2020 was the second warmest January-June period on record. This was partly driven by record heat in Siberia in northern Asia, where average temperature in June was more than five degree Celsius above normal.
“The world has fever. We need to apply the cure fast,” said Bandana Risal, Interim Country Director of Save the Children.
“Otherwise, today’s children will inherit a planet on fire, a world in which pandemics are a constant threat and their lives are blighted by a climate crisis they did not create.”
Extreme weather disasters, like floods now affecting millions of people in Bangladesh, China, India, and Nepal, as well as heatwaves, cyclones, and droughts, are intensifying as a result of global heating. Rising sea level means that by 2050, many of Asia-Pacific’s coastal mega-cities and small island nations could suffer once-in-a-century extreme weather events every year, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
“Asia-Pacific is already the world’s most disaster-prone region.
Unless we act fast, the climate crisis will make catastrophe a way of life for hundreds of millions of people in the region,” said Prof Benjamin Horton, director of Earth Observatory of Singapore and a member of the IPCC.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 29 Twelve people were injured when people from two communities clashed over the distribution of gas cylinders in Yamunamai Rural Municipality, Rautahat, today. The clash broke out after the ward chair tried to distribute gas cylinders to people of his community in the programme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Labour relations in the country, which had started deteriorating with the unfavourable circumstances brought on by the outbreak of the coronavirus, seems to be gradually improving with both industries and employees today reaching a conclusion on the months-long remuneration dis Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The swarms of locusts that entered Nepal via India have travelled towards the northern part of the country. According to the Plant Quarantine and Pesticides Management Centre, the locusts that divided into smaller groups are now travelling towards northern parts. “Just two Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 285 Nepalis returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Malaysia Airlines evacuated 51 Nepalis from Malaysia today while Himalaya Airlines evacuated 154 passengers from Singapore and Malaysia. Meanwhile, for the first time during the COVID-19 pan Read More...
MARTADI: Local residents in the far-west have become anxious as water level in the rivers and rivulets are continuously increasing due to persistant rainfall. Some parts of the district are at high risk of floods and landslides due to torrential rain, and so, fear is looming large among the loca Read More...
A boy bathing under a traditional stone water spout, at Bagalamukhi Temple premises, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Read More...
DHANGADHI: All eight police officers, including the then Kanchanpur Superintendent of Police Dilliraj Bista, who were charged with destroying evidence in the Nirmala Panta rape and murder case, have been acquitted by the district court. Kanchanpur District Court Registrar Yaduraj Sharma confirmed Read More...