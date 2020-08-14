CM Gurung strikes work performance contract with ministers

Pokhara, August 13
Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung has struck work performance contracts with ministers and the principal secretary hoping for better implementation of development projects in the current fiscal.
Contracts were exchanged between the CM and ministers at a programme here today.
Performance contracts were inked with Financial Affairs and Planning Minister Kirang Gurung, Internal Affairs and Law Minister Hari Bahadur Chuman, Physical Infrastructure Development Minister Ram Sharan Basnet, Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Minister Bikas Lamsal, Social Development Minister Naradevi Pun and Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Lekh Bahadur Thapa. Besides, he also signed a performance contract with Principal Secretary Bishnu Nepal.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM hoped the performance contracts would be crucial to end the trend of 11th hour expenditure in development projects and to help complete development projects on time.
CM Gururng ruled out there was any context for changing ministers as of now.
“There is always the possibility of shuffling the Cabinet if required, but amidst this pandemic it is time to focus on other urgent things,” he said.
As per sources, the CM is not happy with the performance of a few ministers and a few days ago his remarked on splitting a few ministries to have a total of 10 ministers.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
