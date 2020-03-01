CM Rai says conspiracies being hatched against him

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dharan, February 29

Province 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai said conspiracies were being hatched against him to finish his political career and assassinate his character.

“There are a few people in my own party conspiring against me for a long time and it seems they have succeeded in misusing the media to serve their vested interest,” said CM Rai, addressing a programme in Itahari today.

Rai was referring to the recent media news story linking his name with a woman.

This is, however, the first time the CM has commented on the news, as he had preferred to keep mum earlier when similar news was published in the media.

“It’s been four to five years since conspiracies against me started. I was the communications minister then. There is a group actively hatching plots against me. It’s the same group that has created fake stories against me,” he said.

Rai claimed that soon everything would come to light regarding the fake case created against him.

“I don’t even know anyone by the name of Balika Khadka and haven’t talked to her. My opponents must have paid her hugely to bring a false case against me,” Rai claimed.

Balika Khadka Rai, a former CPN-UML cadre who hails from Dolakha district, had yesterday filed a partition of property case against CM Rai claiming that he was her husband.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

