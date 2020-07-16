Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Chief Minister of Gandaki Province made a site visit on Wednesday to Madhya Nepal Municipality of Lamjung district, where a destructive flood and landslide displaced more than a hundred families.

Local people, on CM Prithvi Subba Gurung’s visit, stated that shelter is of greater necessity for them than food supplies at present.

The chief minister said that the provincial government would take care of the damage brought on by the natural disaster, prepare for rescue and relief programmes, as well as manage transfer of people to a safer location.

Some of the displaced families are currently residing in Ishaneshwar Secondary School while others are sheltering at their relatives’ place.

The provincial government has provided relief to some families who lost their kin in the landslide.

A total of 109 houses have been affected by the flood and landslide, including 31 in Ranipani of Madhya Nepal-6, 21 in Ratamate of Madhya Nepal-9, 27 in Lamasoti, 11 in Bhadaure of Madhya Nepal-6, nine in Gumbabesi, five in Suryapal of Madhya Nepal-3, three in Parajulitar, Madhya Nepal-2, and one each in Khawasgaun and Chaarchardi of Madhya Nepal-1.

