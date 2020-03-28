Co-passengers of COVID patient who boarded Air Arabia being tracked down

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 27

Contact tracing of the co-passengers of the 32-year-old man, who was on board Air Arabia flight G9537 on March 19, has started.

The man returned from the United Arab Emirates and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Department of Health Services said the person had come in contact with 16 persons after he returned from the UAE. All those, who came in contact with the man after his arrival, have been traced.

“None of the people have developed COVID-19 symptoms till now and we have advised them to stay in home quarantine. They are also advised to visit the nearest hospital immediately if they developed any symptom such as fever and cough,” said Dr Basudev Pandey, director at EDCD.

“The man had taken taxi from Tribhuvan International Airport on March 19 to reach the hotel he had stayed in upon arrival. We have not yet been able to trace the contact of the taxi driver,” said Dr Pandey.

After his stay in the hotel, he had been in contact with some of his friends. He had invited them for dinner. The hotel operator couple was also came in his contact. He had not taken any precautions during his stay in the hotel. He used two rooms during his stay in the hotel,” said Dr Pandey.

Meanwhile, the UAE returnee and a 19-year-old student, who tested positive for COVID-19, are undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital and they are recovering well. “Health condition of the patients who tested positive for COV- ID-19 is normal,” said Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota.

According to the health ministry, four persons have been kept in isolation in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, six in Patan Hospital and three children in Kanti Children’s Hospital.

