Code of conduct for quarantine, isolation facilities in Dhading

DHADING, OCTOBER 2
With escalation of the COVID-19 risk, local levels have started implementing regulations to manage isolation and quarantine facilities in Dhading.
Out of 13 local levels, seven have prepared code of conduct and operation and management criteria and implemented them in 10 quarantine facilities.
Quarantine facilities set up in Gajuri, Benighatrorang, Thankre, Galchhi, Jwalamukhi, Gangajamuna and Khaniyabash have been operated as per the code of conduct. The facilities are equipped with sanitation materials for personal hygiene, internet, television and separate toilet and bathroom for males and females. They have also managed a psychological counseling service and yoga programme for the COVID patients.
Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality Health Coordinator Sujan Shrestha said local levels have become careful for management of isolation and quarantine facilities keeping in view the possible increase of COVID cases during the festive period.
Khaniyabash Rural Municipality Chair Ran Bahadur Tamang said they had implemented strict regulations as there was no sign of COVID slowing down any time soon.
According to him, they had managed the quarantine and isolation centres abiding by the government’s standards and with support from people’s representatives, health coordinator and others.
Various national and international NGOs had lent support for the preparation and implementation of the code of conduct at local levels.
A version of this article appears in print on October 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
