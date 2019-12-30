Cold grips Rautahat

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, December 29

Life in Rautahat has been badly affected for the last two weeks due to the bone-biting cold following the westerly wind. The weather has continuously worsened in the last six days due to dense fog and piercing cold wave.

Minimum temperature in the district was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius this morning.

People have been compelled to stay indoors except in the case of emergencies. People in villages can be seen sitting around fires to warm themselves. People’s movement on the major roads and city streets has significantly reduced following the freezing cold in the district, including in the headquarters Gaur. According to Rautahat Bus Entrepreneurs Association, long and short route transport service has come to a halt, especially in the morning and evening due to cold wave coupled with dense fog.

Following excessive cold, most of the local levels have decided to close community schools for three to four days. Schools in Gaur Municipality, Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality, Brindaban Rural Municipality and Garuda Municipality have been closed for some days. Chair of Private and Boarding Schools Association Gaur Municipal Committee Munna Patel said notice was issued to all PABSON affiliated schools to declare winter vacation considering the increasing number of students suffering from cold-related illnesses.

Dr Subash Chaudhary at Chandrapur Hospital Pvt Ltd said the number of patients with asthma, respiratory illness, high blood pressure, cold, fever, heart related illnesses and pneumonia increased at the hospital. Meanwhile, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force managed firewood to kindle fire at public places in the district.

Rautahat Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa said warm clothes distribution campaign had been launched. He said blankets, quilts, mattresses and other warm clothes were distributed to people from backward communities.

A version of this article appears in print on December 30, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

