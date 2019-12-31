Cold hits life in Nepalgunj; schools closed for four days

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

NEPALGUNJ: Dipping cold has forced schools to shut down for four days in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City and Duduwa Rural Municipality of Banke district.

According to Gokarna Bahadur Thapa, chief of Nepalgunj Municipal Education Committee, as the adverse weather conditions coupled with the cold wave and biting cold has made life tough here, the education committee decided to shut down schools until January 3.

Meanwhile, biting cold has hit poor, helpless and destitute the most. The local government has organised bonfire at different parts of the area to help people cope with the cold.

Similarly, arrangements have been made for the distribution of firewood through respective ward offices, added Sharad Poudel, information office at the sub-metropolis.

