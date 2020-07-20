Cold storage being built in Gajuri

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHADING, JULY 19

Gajuri Rural Municipality has started constructing a cold storage at an estimated budget of Rs 195.5 million in Dhading.

The cold storage will be used to store fruits, vegetables, meat and other items produced by Dhading farmers.

It is being built with the help of Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development under Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project.

The cold storage is being constructed at Ward 6 of the rural municipality and it might be the largest cold store in the district.

Ward chairman Arjun Bhujel said work on the physical infrastructure was under way. He added that the 4,994 metric tonne capacity cold store would be operational in all the floors of the seven-storey building.

Gajuri Rural Municipality Chairman Rajendra Bikram Basnet said local farmers would use the cold store to store and keep their produce fresh. Basnet added that the store would benefit farmers as their income would increase.

The cold store is likely to be completed by January or February of 2021.

