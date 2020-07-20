Cold storage being built in Gajuri

DHADING, JULY 19
Gajuri Rural Municipality has started constructing a cold storage at an estimated budget of Rs 195.5 million in Dhading.
The cold storage will be used to store fruits, vegetables, meat and other items produced by Dhading farmers.
It is being built with the help of Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development under Prime Minister Agriculture Modernisation Project.
The cold storage is being constructed at Ward 6 of the rural municipality and it might be the largest cold store in the district.
Ward chairman Arjun Bhujel said work on the physical infrastructure was under way. He added that the 4,994 metric tonne capacity cold store would be operational in all the floors of the seven-storey building.
Gajuri Rural Municipality Chairman Rajendra Bikram Basnet said local farmers would use the cold store to store and keep their produce fresh. Basnet added that the store would benefit farmers as their income would increase.
The cold store is likely to be completed by January or February of 2021.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
BAGMATI, JULY 18 Bagmati provincial government has decided to construct houses for those affected by the landslides and floods in different parts of the province. People losing houses in the disaster will get financial assistance for house construction. However, the land for the constructio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The government-owned Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs three million during the lockdown period. Moreover, its capital worth Rs one billion has also been blocked as a large quantity of milk powder and butter remains stored in its cold Read More...
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. London is among one of several locations the company is considering, bu Read More...
PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said. The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homic Read More...
Rights activists, politicians from both parties and many other people touched by the legacy of John Lewis mourned the congressman and pillar of the civil rights movement Saturday, lauding the strength, courage and kindness of a man whose lifelong struggle against racial discrimination took him from Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found hanging on July 18 at his Tokyo home, and was later confirmed dead at a hospital. He was 30. According to Japan's Kyodo News, police believe that Miura, who appeared in a number of movies including Attack on Titan, Eien no Zero (Eternal Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Nepal and spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shreshta met at co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal's residence in Khumaltar, on Sunday morning. The meeting was held a day after news of party co-chairs agreeing to hold General Convention Read More...