West Nepal in grip of cold-wave

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: Every year as winter advances, cold-wave makes its way into headlines as it wraps many parts of the country in its sphere- the plains to be specific. This year has been no different in terms of this phenomenon affecting the everyday lives of people living in these parts of Nepal.

The influence of westerly winds has resulted in temperature dip all across the country. Many districts in the western part of Nepal, including Kanchanpur and Kailali, have been hit hard as the mercury continues to plummet.

People have been hit hard by the cold in this region. There has been a reduction of in the flow people in public places incluiding the highways. Healths of children and the elderly has especially been affected. The living conditions at Freed Kamaiyas and Squatters’ settlement is even worse.

According to Rishi Chaudhary, a resident of the settlement in Dhangadi Sub-Metropolitan City-12, rickshaw drivers and labourers are struggling to feed their families as they are not able to work in such adverse conditions. Symptoms of common cold and Pneumonia are being seen in the small children and senior citizens.

The number of people visiting local health facilites with common cold and respiratory problems has increased rapidly with the cold, said Medical Superintendent Dr Hemraj Pandey at Seti Provincial Hospital. Severe cold has adverse effects not only on children and elderly people, but also on youths, thus no one should roam around in the cold unless it’s an utmost necessity, suggested Dr Pandey.

Dhangadi Sub-Metropolitan City has distributed firewoods in choks for three days to help people cope with the cold, informed mayor Nrip Bahadur Wod at the Sub-Metropolis.

(Translated by Nishant Pokhrel)

