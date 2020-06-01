Common toilet for those in isolation creates risk of Covid-19 transmission

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital.

According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation — one who tested positive for the virus and another negative — there is no separate washroom at their disposal.

“Both of us are compelled to use the same toilet as we do not have another option,” said one of the persons in the isolation. Both of us were together until our reports came out, he added.

According to the hospital chief Dr Rup Chandra Bishwakarma, “Those infected and others suspected are accommodated into the same isolation but they will try to manage separate toilets,” informed Dr Bishwakarma.

