Communist govt looting state, says RPP chair

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadi, February 22

Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa said the self-declared nationalist communist government was plundering the state coffers in the name of bringing radical change.

Speaking at a press meet organised in Dhangadi today, Thapa said the main challenge facing the country was corruption. He thanked the prime minister for taking immediate action after the audiotape of Baskota surfaced.

“The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has to take action against the culprit following detailed investigation,” he added. Thapa said the government amended the laws through its two-thirds majority as the previous laws did not allow it to be indulged in irregularities. He also accused the main opposition party-Nepali Congress of being involved in corruption. Thapa said people had to unite to prevent corruption in the country.

RPP Chair Thapa said the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement was prepared by all the political parties. “But it landed in the soup due to dispute within the ruling Nepal Communist Party,” he said, adding the government had to take responsibility for it.

He clarified the MCC was in favour of the country and there was no point in further discussing it.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook