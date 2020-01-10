Communist govt nipping democracy, says NC leader Paudel

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, January 9

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel has accused the government of trying to strangle democracy.

“The communist government used democracy as a ladder to grab power. Now it is attempting to strangle democracy. The recent act of the government putting through the Information Technology bill amidst dissent shows how the government is guided by the motive of imposing tyranny in the country,” said Paudel, inaugurating the 7th Tanahun festival organised by Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Damauli today.

Further, Paudel demanded the bill brought with a view to controlling the press be revoked.

On a different note, the Congress leader hoped that the festival would be vital in promoting tourism in the district. “As Tanahun has a lot of places that has a huge potential of tourism, festivals such as these would be a great fillip for the development of tourism here,” he said.

Various other speakers, including former Constituent Assembly member Dhruv Wagle, Byas Municipality Chief Baikuntha Neupane, Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mankaji Shrestha, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Prior to the inauguration today, various cultural processions were taken out here that took a round of Damauli Bazaar. The festival has a total of 241 stalls.

