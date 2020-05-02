Community forest fire in Bhojpur contained

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Forest fire that broke out in the community forest of Tyamkemaiyum Rural Municipality-6 of Bhojpur district has been brought under control.

Efforts were made to prevent the fire from spreading in nearby settlements. The fire, which started this morning, was doused at about 3:00 pm with the help of locals, Nepal Police, Nepal Army, and Armed Police Force (APF), said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nar Bahadur Salami Magar at the District Police Office.

It has been reported that the fire was massive and more than hundred individuals had made efforts to douse it.

