‘Community schools for all’

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Damauli, January 19

Minister of Financial Affairs and Planning of Gandaki Province Kiran Gurung said time had come to debunk the notion that community schools were for children from the impoverished communities.

Inaugurating the 51st anniversary of Khairani Secondary School at Khairenitar, in Shukla Gandaki Municipality, Tanahu, today, Minister Gurung said vocational education was also incorporated at the community school’s syllabus to produce technical human resource for the country.

Gurung said the process of setting up Gandaki University at Shukla Gandaki had been initiated to produce skilled and technical human resource.

A version of this article appears in print on January 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

