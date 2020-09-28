Community schools reopen in Lamjung

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

LAMJUNG, SEPTEMBER 27

Community schools have started classes in Kwholasothar Rural Municipality, Lamjung, from September 17.

Secondary and basic community schools have started classes abiding by health standards in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools began classes after the local level issued a directive for the same.

Head teacher Durga Bahadur Gurung said, “We have started classes based on odd-even system of students’ roll number.”

Schools run classes from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Ratan Singh Gurung, head teacher at Pasgaun Thanti Secondary School said the classes were run complying with the health standards set by the government.

Himalayan Secondary School located at Sindgi of the same rural municipality started classes from today.

“Though the rural municipality had decided to run classes from September 17, some schools had reopened from September 20 due to various reasons,” said ward Chair Git Bahadur Gurung.

There are 29 community schools in Lamjung. Of them, nine are secondary and 20 are basic schools.

