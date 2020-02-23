Community schools to be staffed with teachers: Minister

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

According to Pokharel, 39,000 teachers are needed in public schools and the deficit will be addressed by mid-April

Kathmandu, February 22

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel said shortage of teachers in community schools would be resolved by mid-April this year.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the 41st anniversary of Jana Bikas Secondary School, the education minister said 39 thousand teachers were required as many new community schools were established and the deficit would be addressed by mid- April.

On the occasion, he said local levels would take initiative to fill the vacant posts of school teacher.

Minister Pokharel urged teachers to provide education that is on par with the private schools. He stressed the need of creating environment conducive for quality education in community schools to draw more students.

“The teachers themselves do not enrol their children in community schools. If teachers did that, quality of education in community schools would automatically improve,” he said.

The minister said traditional style of teaching and management would not improve quality of education in community schools. Therefore, the schools needed to focus on skill enhancement, according to Pokharel.

Dispelling doubts that mathematics has been removed from school curriculum, Minister Pokharel said this subject has been made compulsory up to Grade X and the syllabus in consonance with 10 various types of lifestyles that are taught throughout the world has been designed for grade 11.

Minister Pokharel said volunteer teachers would be mobilised as there was shortage of teachers.

Students passing bachelor level and master level courses would be mobilised as volunteer teachers with an allowance of Rs 30,000 and Rs 32,000 respectively under the “Let Us Know the Country and Learn About Our Soil” campaign, he added.

School Principal Sita Kumari Dhakal said students were attracted to her school as it taught in both English and Nepali mediums.

The school established 41 years ago runs classes up to Grade XII.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

