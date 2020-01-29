Compensation on Garima paddy still far-off

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: Farmers in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts who lost their harvest by cultivating ‘Garima’ paddy are yet to receive compensation, four months after the decision was made to provide it.

Umakant Bhandari, a local farmer of Gauriganga Municipality-9 in Kailali, who had planted Garima paddy in expectation of high production over less area but lost the season’s harvest instead, has been compelled to buy rice on loan.

Though government had collected data of affected farmers, it still has not distributed the compensation.

The plant had been cultivated in approximately 700 hectares of land in the two far-western districts. According to Agriculture Knowledge Centre, about 1,700 families have been affected by the loss.

