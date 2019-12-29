Constitution implemented in short period: Bhattarai

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, December 28

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai today said the new statute has been implemented over a short period of time in the country.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Federation of Nepali Journalists Kaski chapter in Pokhara, Minister Bhattarai said, “It has taken years in other countries to implement a new constitution. It took ten years for India to implement its constitution. But, Nepal’s new statute has been implemented in a short span of time.”

Stating that people fought for democratic republic system for 70 years Minister Bhattarai stressed the need to focus on development and prosperity of the country.

“The government is wholeheartedly focused in ushering development and prosperity. We require everyone’s support for this,” he said. Minister Bhattarai said Chinese President Xi Jingping’s visit to Nepal had not only improved Sino-Nepal ties but also helped to enhance Nepal’s image in the international arena. He also said preparations for the Visit Nepal Year-2020 were complete.

Bhattarai said Tribhuvan International Airport was opened for 21 hours, number of flights had increased and some new airlines had started their services. He said Gautam Buddha International Airport will come into operation by mid-2020. Bhattarai asked the provincial governments to announce attractive packages for tourists and for promotion of tourism.

Minister Bhattarai said 52 per cent construction work of the Pokhara Regional International Airport was completed. He said the airport required additional 104 ropani land and the government was preparing to acquire the land by providing compensation to the land owners. He said construction of the airport will be completed in the beginning of 2021, which is six month earlier than the deadline.

He also stressed the need to preserve Phewa Lake. “Since Phewa lake is not only national but international property, it has to be protected and the government will do the needful towards this end,” he said.

A version of this article appears in print on December 29, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook