Construction in full swing to connect Dahakot with road network

Bajura, February 24

Villagers’ dream of riding vehicles will come true once the road network gets connected to Dahakot of Gaumul Rural Municipality in Bajura.

Only two villages — Dahakot and Bichhayan — of the rural municipality are yet to be connected to the road network in the district. Chairman of Gaumul RM Hari Bahadur Rokaya said Dahakot would be connected with the road network within two months.

Ghatamuna-Kalchhe road section is being expanded to reach Dahakot. Rokaya said stones at Kalchhebhir were being crushed using dozer for road expansion. The road is being expanded to reach Dahakot from the budget of the rural municipality, province and federal government. About 80 per cent of road expansion along the Ghatamuna-Kalchhe road section has been completed till date.

According to the rural municipality, contractors were working hard to complete the road soon.

Vice-chair Sita Thapa of the rural municipality said the Ghatamuna-Kalchhe road expansion had been given top priority so that Dahakot could be connected soon. She said the road construction work was in full swing to connect Dahakot within two months.

The locals are compelled to walk on a risky road to reach the district headquarters due to lack of motorable roads.

A version of this article appears in print on February 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

