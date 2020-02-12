Prakash Singh

BAJURA: The construction work to expand 15-bed capacity District Hospital to 50-bed hospital is underway in Bajura.

Old dilapidated district hospital that has been suffering from the lack of space will get new facilities, informed Bharat Thapa, chair of Hospital Management Committee.

The new hospital that will have four buildings is being constructed under the Ministry of Urban Development of Sudurpaschim Province.

The work started on 18 April, 2018 after the ministry and Danphe-Lohani, PS JV, Doti signed Rs 261 million contract with an agreement to complete the construction before April 2021.

The construction company has already started the work on the main building of the hospital, informed Bajura District Hospital Chief Dr Rup Chandra Bishwokarma.

With the expansion of the capacity, the hospital will provide treatment more patients, informed Biswokarma while accepting the fact that the patients are facing difficulties with the old building demolished.

Over 100 patients come to the hospital daily for treatment.

The lawmaker Lal Bahadur Thapa claimed that he has visited the site to ensure the timely completion of the construction.

