Construction of CIAA’s engineering laboratory nears completion

NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 6

Construction of a civil engineering laboratory in Nepalgunj by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has reached its last leg.

“We’ve have got different machines required at the lab and also started sample testing. Once the remaining preparatory work is complete, the facility will be ready for use in two months’ time from now,” said CIAA Butwal contact office Nepalgunj Chief Bheshraj Rijal.

According to Rijal, the anti-graft body will be able to test the quality of development projects once the lab comes into operation.

“The lab, once operational, will test the quality of steel, cement and other construction materials and help immensely our investigation on quality of development work and projects,” said Rijal, adding no one involved in irregularities in development projects will then be able to get away with corruption.

