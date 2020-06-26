Construction of cricket stadium in Tanahun takes pace

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: The construction Province-level cricket stadium in Byas Municipality-11 of Tanahun district is moving ahead in rapid speed.

The stadium is being constructed in 300-ropani area by levelling a hill at Pharakchaur, informed Birendra Adhikari, chair of the 13-member stadium construction committee. Leveling of 100×65 metres ground has already completed, he added.

Around Rs 5 million has already been spent in fhe project that is estimated to cost Rs 45 million. Rs 2 million from Byas Municipality, Rs 1.5 million from Sports ministry, Rs 1 million from Gandaki Province, and Rs 0.5 million in donations from the locals have already been used in the construction of the stadium, informed Kalpana Nepali, the financial officer of the committee.

According to Kamal Khanal, Chief of 13th South Asian games secretariat, the office is trying to include the construction project in the federal plans, which will bring the construction of the project within the purview of the central government. However, the construction will still move ahead with the provincial effort even if the project is not included in federal plan.

With the construction of the stadium, national-level cricket competition can be organised in the district and the stadium will be the pride of the district, claimed cricket players.

A football ground has also been constructed in the same location.

