Construction of dry port in Kanchanpur in limbo

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: With the protest from locals, construction of a dry port has come to halt in Kanjabhoj area of Mahakali Municipality-7of Kanchanpur district.

Although the government proposed to construct a dry port about 12 years ago, the protest being carried out by locals for the last two years has halted the construction work. The locals are of the view that the construction of the dry port would displace their settlement.

Mahakali Municipality Ward chair Gyanendra Bahek Chhetri said the talks were ongoing to resolve the issue.

Local resident Kishor Limbu said the locals feared about the displacement of settlements since the government could not clearly explain the proper management of the dry port.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded the management of human settlements and guarantee the employment opportunity in Dodhara Chandani area. Another local Binaya Sunar said the demands have been kept forward through the Kanjabhoj Struggle Committee. According to him, the locals who have been living in the area protecting the border for about four decades do not want to move to another place.

He repeated that locals feared that the government would unsatisfactorily compensate them in land acquisition and move them to a remote place.

There are around 400 households in the settlements of Kanchanbhoj that is connected with the Indian border.

Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning of Sudurpaschim Province, Jhapat Bahadur Bohara said the establishment of border checkpoint and customs office after constructing the dry port would develop the region that is home for people from various communities. He asserted that the locals were not against the development but just confused due to some factors posing a cause for displacement.

