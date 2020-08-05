Construction of new trekking route to Ghumte hilltop in progress

BAGLUNG: Works are in progress for the expansion of a new trekking route to Ghumte hilltop – a popular tourism site in Baglung district.
The 10-kilometre trekking route connects Bhimsen Dhunga in Malma area of Galkot Municipality-7 with Ghumte via Nachnedanda-Ramchedhunga.
With the budgetary support of two million rupees from the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forests and Environment of Gandaki Province, the construction works have been ongoing for one-and-a-half years.
In the last fiscal year, spending of the federal government for trekking route accounted for one million rupees.
The trekking route construction is divided into two sections — one from Bhimsen Dhunga to Ramchedhunga and another from Ramchedhunga to Ghumte via Tulasi Mairo. Trekking route was expanded by 700 metres from the budget of one million rupees received from the Ministry of Tourism.
Locals had also contributed 11 per cent kind labour for the expansion of the trekking route.
According to chairperson of construction users’ committee Bishnu Thapa, last year 400-metre trekking route was expanded from Ajirakharka to Gothalne. This year, it has been extended from Gothalne to Thulosamma.
Two-kilometre road is yet to be constructed to connect Deurali of lower Ghumte from Thulosamma. Next section of trekking route will begin after reaching Deurali.
Last year, the lower section saw an expansion of 500 metres from Angakhet to lower Sirbare. In lack of additional budget, the construction has been stalled.
Ward chair Tika Bahadur Thapa said, a target has been set to complete the construction of trekking route within next two years. “Budget allocated by the province government did not come through last year. We could carry out additional works from the budget of Rs one million released by the federal government,” he added.
